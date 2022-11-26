Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Cap of $420.93 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $420.93 million and $3.41 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,494.16 or 1.00002347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00239694 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.0004532 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,848,238.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

