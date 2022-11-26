Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0615 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $45.91 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00061343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

