Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.73 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $45.73 million and $7.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

