Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

