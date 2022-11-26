Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.