Financial Survey: Bowlero (BOWL) versus Its Competitors

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 374 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.28% 79.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.21 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$63.60 million 2.84

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.