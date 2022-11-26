First Foundation Advisors Acquires 107 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

NYSE TMO opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.