First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,636 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.69 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

