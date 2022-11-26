First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 59,702 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

