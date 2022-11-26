First Foundation Advisors Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

