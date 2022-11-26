First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $456.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.61 and its 200 day moving average is $401.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

