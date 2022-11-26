First Foundation Advisors Buys 10,067 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after buying an additional 110,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

