First Foundation Advisors Has $1.44 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

