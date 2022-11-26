First Foundation Advisors Has $2.27 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

NYSE:NOW opened at $407.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $679.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 411.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.91.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

