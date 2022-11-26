First Foundation Advisors Purchases 308 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Webster Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70,765 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 48,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,713,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 418,886 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

