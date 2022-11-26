First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON opened at $220.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.