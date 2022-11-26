First Foundation Advisors Sells 60 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

