First Foundation Advisors Trims Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.13% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,385 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.1% during the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,667,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 834,815 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 217,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 896,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

