First National Advisers LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

BR stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

