First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,602 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 0.8% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.05% of First Solar worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Solar by 2,394.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

First Solar stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,823. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

