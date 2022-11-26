First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

