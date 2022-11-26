First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

