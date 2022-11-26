FlatQube (QUBE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,518.45

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $3,518.45 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00013063 BTC on exchanges.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.18328209 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

