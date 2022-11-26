Flow (FLOW) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $22.68 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

