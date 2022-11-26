Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.