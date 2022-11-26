Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 28,112 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $640.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

