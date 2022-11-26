Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $489,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.03.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.