Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 118,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sage Therapeutics Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

