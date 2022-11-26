Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alteryx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.