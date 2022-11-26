Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 3,993 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
HZNP opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
