Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trex stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

