Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

