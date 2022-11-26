Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

FNV stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

