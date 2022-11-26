Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $4.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

