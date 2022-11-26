Fundamental Research Reiterates “$0.76” Price Target for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Lowers Cash Costs/Preparing a Maiden Resource” and dated November 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

