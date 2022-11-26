G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $747 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.54. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.04.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.