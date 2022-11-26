Gala Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $177.23 million and $48.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

