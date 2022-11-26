GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10. In related news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$732,465.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10.
GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.4 %
GFL Environmental Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.91%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
