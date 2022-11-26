Gifto Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $12.76 million and $2.67 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

