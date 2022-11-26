Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,999,587 shares of company stock worth $18,405,198. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

