GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $44.93 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.93 or 0.00272339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $359.00 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

