H2O DAO (H2O) One Day Trading Volume Hits $84,255.09

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges. H2O DAO has a market cap of $56.87 million and $84,255.09 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.05 or 0.08262649 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00492044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.14 or 0.29928469 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,428,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

