Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Given New €149.50 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €133.70 ($136.43) to €149.50 ($152.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRF stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

