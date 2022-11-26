Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Given New €149.50 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €133.70 ($136.43) to €149.50 ($152.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of HVRRF stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $203.15.
About Hannover Rück
