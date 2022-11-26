HC Wainwright Trims G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price to $34.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $728,280. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.