HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.