Hedera (HBAR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Hedera has a market cap of $959.36 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04967547 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,147,181.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.