Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.83 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

