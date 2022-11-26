Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $8.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Holley alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the period.

Holley Stock Performance

Holley Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.