Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.17.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$42.55 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Capital Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.