Homology Medicines’ (FIXX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.
FIXX stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
