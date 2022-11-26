Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0753 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $138,239.08 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.55 or 0.08347663 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00492147 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.07 or 0.29934728 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

